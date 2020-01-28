CEO of company in deadly explosion in NW Houston says, 'I will repair all damaged homes'

BREAKING: Watson Grinding CEO John Watson tells me “I will repair all the damaged homes. My insurance company will.” Process to be rolled out in next few days says CEO. — Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) January 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The CEO of the company at the center of an investigation into last week's deadly explosion says he'll work to fix the hundreds of homes damaged.John Watson spoke to ABC13's Ted Oberg about the disaster."I will repair all the damaged homes," Watson said. "My insurance company will."The process to make claims is expected to be rolled out in the next few days, according to Watson.The comments came days after lawsuits were filed against Watson Grinding and Manufacturing.The explosion on Jan. 24 killed two people and caused severe damage to hundreds of homes. In all, 450 homes and businesses were damaged in the blast, according to Houston city officals.Sophia Navarro is seeking more than $1-million in damages and is also seeking a temporary restraining order, and temporary injunction to preserve evidence at the scene.According to the suit, Navarro's home was severely damaged by the explosion."Plaintiff's doors were damaged, the walls cracked, fixtures were destroyed. The foundation was fractured," the lawsuit read.Another suit has been filed on behalf of two families, the Mirandas and Bravos. They claim their homes were completely destroyed and condemned by Harris County officials.They have filed a request for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to preserve evidence at the scene and to allow for inspection.