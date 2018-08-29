A Morton Ranch High School student accused of threatening to blow up his school walked out of jail in downtown Houston Wednesday morning.When asked about what happened as he left, 17-year-old Braeden McDaniel said,"I screwed up."McDaniel was arrested on accusations that he made a terroristic threat. Katy ISD police said a student allegedly overheard McDaniel talk about blowing up the school."It was just me joking around," McDaniel told ABC13. "I said it in a sarcastic way, and then someone else heard it and they thought it was a threat."That student sent a text to his or her parents about the alleged threat, police say. Those parents contacted authorities.A letter by the school's principal was sent to parents and staff regarding the arrest made by Katy ISD police.The letter does not specify the threat, but principal Julie Hinson said no actions were taken by the suspect.The principal also urged adults to make the incident a "teachable moment" to their children."Please confirm with them the important role they play in keeping our school safe and to report all unsafe issues to an administrator or teacher," Hinson wrote.The letter stated no one was physically harmed by the threat.McDaniel said the incident happened on Tuesday and that he was walked out of the school in handcuffs.The teen, who is a senior, said his mom is a chemistry teacher at the school. At last check, he hadn't been able to speak with her yet.Neighbors said they were shocked by the allegations, saying McDaniel seems like a typical student.Ben Colston, who lives next to McDaniel, said he often sees the teen mowing the family's lawn. He also said McDaniel works as a lifeguard at the community pool."He's been very friendly," Colston said. "Seems like a normal high school kid."McDaniel told Eyewitness News he's also on the wrestling team.His bond was set at $2,500.When asked what advice he has now for other students about the situation, he said, "Don't do it."