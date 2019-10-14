'I saw headlights coming right at me' Hit-and-run driver crashes into 4 kids in Massachusetts: Video

STONEHAM, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- Four children with bicycles are recovering after they were hit by a driver who sped off Sunday night just outside of Boston.Surveillance video shows the children standing with their bicycles in front of a home when a car plows right into them after taking a sharp turn.The driver doesn't check on them, putting the car into reverse and speeding off."I just looked over, and I saw headlights coming right at me. And it all happened in, like, an instant," said Julia Cabral, one of the children hit by the car.Two of the children went to the hospital, but all of them are okay.Police are still searching for the driver.