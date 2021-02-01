Bill on bond reform introduced after pregnant Pasadena mom and unborn baby killed

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10220324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"I was angry because I wanted to know who bonded him out?" The mother of a pregnant Pasadena woman who was killed, allegedly by her husband let out of jail on a personal recognizance bond talks about the pain her family has endured and her push to reform a broken system.