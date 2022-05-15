Complete closure on southbound lanes on Eastex Fwy after heavy truck crash, TxDOT says

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY: I-69 Eastex eastbound at Townsen Blvd. all southbound mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck/ hazmat crash. Clean up is underway. Expect delays. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/uJGwbKjZzW — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 15, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All southbound mainlanes are blocked on I-69 Eastex at Townsen Blvd. due to a heavy truck, hazmat crash in north Harris County.TxDOT is warning drivers to expect delays as clean up is underway.If you can use major corridors, take 99 to the Hardy Toll or I-45.