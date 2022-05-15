traffic delay

Complete closure on southbound lanes on Eastex Fwy after heavy truck crash, TxDOT says

Eastex southbound lanes closed at Townsen after heavy truck crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All southbound mainlanes are blocked on I-69 Eastex at Townsen Blvd. due to a heavy truck, hazmat crash in north Harris County.

TxDOT is warning drivers to expect delays as clean up is underway.

If you can use major corridors, take 99 to the Hardy Toll or I-45.



