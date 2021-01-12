Traffic halted on I-45 after vehicle drops debris

Road debris dropped from a vehicle has multiple mainlanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound at Griggs blocked. TxDOT crews are on scene to help clear the debris. pic.twitter.com/Vm5RdhU6Fz — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 12, 2021

Major traffic incident on the Gulf Fwy outbound at Griggs. At least a dozen vehicles pulled over on the right shoulder due to reported road debris in the area. Use Telephone Road as an alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/kJZy4TA6zQ — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) January 12, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least a dozen cars are stopped on the right shoulder of the Gulf Freeway outbound at Griggs after a vehicle dropped road debris, TxDOT Houston said.Multiple mainlanes are blocked as crews work to clear the freeway.ABC13 viewers called into the newsroom, saying several drivers had flat tires.Use Telephone Road as an alternate route.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.