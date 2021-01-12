Traffic

Traffic halted on I-45 after vehicle drops debris

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least a dozen cars are stopped on the right shoulder of the Gulf Freeway outbound at Griggs after a vehicle dropped road debris, TxDOT Houston said.

Multiple mainlanes are blocked as crews work to clear the freeway.

ABC13 viewers called into the newsroom, saying several drivers had flat tires.

Use Telephone Road as an alternate route.




