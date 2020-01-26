Husband, wife, 3 children dead in apparent murder-suicide

VANCEBORO, North Carolina -- Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man, woman and three children were found dead inside a North Carolina home Friday afternoon.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told WITN that he is awaiting autopsy results to provide further details, but at this time, he believes the deaths were part of a murder-suicide.
Hughes told WCTI Michael Jay Ireland, his wife April and three children, ages 8 months, 3 and 4, were among the deceased found inside.
ABC11 learned that Ireland was set to bury his own step-father after he passed away from cancer.
Further details will be released Monday when autopsies are completed.
