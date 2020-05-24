HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of a man who died from a gunshot wound Sunday morning was questioned by investigators.
The shooting happened inside an apartment in the 6300 block of Richmond Avenue just feet away from a 2-year-old, Houston police said.
The couple was arguing inside the apartment when one shot was fired, according to investigators. The 37-year-old man later died at Ben Taub Hospital.
The toddler is being cared for by grandparents.
It wasn't yet clear if charges would be filed.
Woman questioned after shooting husband to death in Houston apartment
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More