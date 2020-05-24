Woman questioned after shooting husband to death in Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of a man who died from a gunshot wound Sunday morning was questioned by investigators.

The shooting happened inside an apartment in the 6300 block of Richmond Avenue just feet away from a 2-year-old, Houston police said.

The couple was arguing inside the apartment when one shot was fired, according to investigators. The 37-year-old man later died at Ben Taub Hospital.

The toddler is being cared for by grandparents.

It wasn't yet clear if charges would be filed.
