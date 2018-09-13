Husband questioned in connection with missing wife

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man was arrested and is being questioned about the disappearance of his estranged wife.

It has been nearly a week since Jennifer Marie Sanchez was last seen leaving her apartment on Martin Street and Shepherd.

Joey Sanchez is not currently charged in this case. He was arrested for a separate case, but he is being questioned as the search continues for the mother of six.



Family members of 39-year-old Jennifer have spent the last week searching for their loved one.

Police spent days sorting through surveillance videos, and searching for Joey before he was finally found on Wednesday.

Family members told Eyewitness News that the two were married for two years, but are separated.

Records show that Jennifer filed two assault charges against Joey, and even obtained an emergency protective order against him.

She was due in court next week for the most recent charge.

"We want her back, regardless of the situation. We just want her back so that our family can have closure, and our family can have peace. We want justice," Jennifer's aunt, Yvonne Wiemann, said.

If you have any information regarding Jennifer's whereabouts, you're asked to call the police.

Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night

