Husband makes plea, after wife loses baby after crash

33-year-old Yaya Meza is still recovering after 52 days in the hospital. Her husband says she nearly died."We can only be so thankful to God. A lot of people have been praying for her," said Rene Reyna, Yaya Meza's husband.It's not just her physical wounds. It's the emotional ones too."She's been through a lot," said Reyna.Sadly, Meza lost her baby in July.Investigators say Jose De Jesus Lopez Cosy Leon crashed into Meza's car on a Saturday afternoon, seven weeks ago on Fuqua. He then ran from the scene.Meza was rushed to the hospital where she had an emergency C-section. Her daughter died soon after.As for Lopez Cosy Leon, he was identified and charged. Now investigators need your help finding him."We have pictures of him. We have a general idea of places we think he is but if anyone out there has seen him, knows where he is, or anything of that nature please call Crime Stoppers, call the Houston Police Department," said Sean Teare, Chief of Vehicular Crimes for the Harris County District Attorney's Office.Meza's husband shares that plea, as she continues to heal. Just last week was she was able to breathe and eat on her own. In a couple of weeks, her husband says she could be able to go home and spend time with her husband and nine-year-old daughter."People that know Yaya, that smile is the biggest," said Reyna.If you have any information call Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS. You could receive a reward up to $5,000 and you can remain anonymous.