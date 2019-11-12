Husband shot and killed while protecting wife during robbery

Authorities say a woman's husband was shot and killed during a robbery in east Harris County.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday.Authorities say the couple operates a game room next to a convenience store on Barbara Mae in the Cloverleaf area. When the wife was walking out into the parking lot, she was allegedly ambushed by the three suspects.During the ambush, the woman's husband ran outside to help but was shot by one of the suspects. Authorities say the 54-year-old man died at the hospital.Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 713-221-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.