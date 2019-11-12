Husband shot and killed while protecting wife during robbery

Authorities say a woman's husband was shot and killed during a robbery in east Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday.

RELATED: Man shot and killed trying to protect wife in SW Houston purse snatching

Authorities say the couple operates a game room next to a convenience store on Barbara Mae in the Cloverleaf area. When the wife was walking out into the parking lot, she was allegedly ambushed by the three suspects.

During the ambush, the woman's husband ran outside to help but was shot by one of the suspects. Authorities say the 54-year-old man died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 713-221-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyfatal shootingrobberyman shotman killedarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning and hard freeze watch in effect for SE Texas
Community to say final goodbyes to Abigail Arias
ABC13's Morning News
Here's when Kanye West is coming to Lakewood Church
BRRRR! How to protect your plants from frost
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Arkansas cop suspended after he's caught on video dancing naked in club
Show More
Inside the treatment helping a boy who nearly drowned
Everything to know about 'The Mandalorian' Star Wars series on Disney+
Here's 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
'High School Musical' returns with new Disney+ series
Some troops denied health coverage for burn pit illnesses
More TOP STORIES News