Man charged in connection with wife's deadly shooting in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting his wife in west Houston has been charged with murder.Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at 2619 Cedarmoor Ct around 10 a.m. Saturday.When police arrived, they found the woman shot to death. The suspect, Thang Duc Nguyen was arrested after he allegedly confessed to the shooting.Authorities added that two children were inside the home at the time of the incident.Records show Thang's bond was set to $100,000.It's not clear what led to the shooting.