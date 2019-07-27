Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested after police say he attacked his wife and three others with a machete Friday night.Police were called to an apartment complex located at 2505 Broadway just before 10 p.m.Police told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the husband was allegedly upset after thinking his wife was going to leave him.The man then allegedly grabbed a machete and started attacking his wife while she was walking her dog in the parking lot.Police say three of the woman's family members heard the commotion outside and attempted to stop the man.The man allegedly started swinging the machete at those family members, cutting them on their hands and arms.The man is in custody and is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.The man's wife and family members were transported to the hospital. All are expected to be okay.