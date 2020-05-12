Husband and wife burglary team wanted for up to 100 crimes in 4 years in Liberty County

LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband and wife burglary team has been on the run for four years, and Liberty County investigators say they need help catching them.

According to the sheriff's office, Rolando Pena, 25, and Gloria Janeth Govea-Martinez, 27, are accused in 86 burglary and theft cases, but that could go up to as many as 100 once the investigation is complete.

The crimes all happened in the Plum Grove/North Liberty County area between 2016 and early 2020.

Officials say the duo has been selling on the internet the things they steal.

During the investigation, authorities recovered over $20,000 of stolen property, most of which has been returned to its rightful owners.

A burglary of a habitation warrant has been issued for Pena. Govea-Martinez is wanted for felony theft.

The sheriff's office is still investigating to determine if there may be additional charges or people involved.

If you have any information on where Pena and Govea-Martinez may be, call the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). A cash reward may be available. Tipsters will remain anonymous.
