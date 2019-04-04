Crime & Safety

Man allegedly confesses to killing wife and cremating her body with charcoal

On March 19, Harris County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jay Patrick Hammersley reported his wife missing from their home in Katy.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police arrested a man after he allegedly killed his wife in Katy.

On March 19, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jay Patrick Hammersley reported his wife missing from their home in the 20200 block of Golden Mesa.

Hammersley reportedly told deputies that his wife, 29-year-old Mara Vestal, had left two or three weeks earlier with her belongings and had not returned home.

After interviewing Hammersley, authorities say he admitted to strangling his wife and then cremating her body with charcoal.

He has been charged with murder and tampering with a human corpse.

Hammersley is currently being held on a $105,000 bond in the Harris County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility.
