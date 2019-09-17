Warrant issued for husband after Florida mother and her 4 kids found dead

OCALA, Florida -- Authorities in central Florida say they believe they've found the remains of four young children just hours after their mother was found slain in Georgia.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Monday at a news conference in Ocala, Florida, that they were able to find the children's bodies after interviewing their father. The sheriff wouldn't say where the children's remains were found.

A warrant was issued for Michael Jones' arrest early Monday after the body of his wife, Casei Jones, was found near Brunswick, Georgia.

Relatives of Casei Jones reported her and her four children missing Saturday after they hadn't been seen or heard from in six weeks.

The children ranged in age from 1 to 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridamurderwoman killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash Flood Watch for parts of southeast Texas
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat
Man jumps from bridge during police chase: HPD
Hyundai driver slams into jogger before speeding off
Alex Trebek has cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
Show More
Santa Fe student caught with WWII grenade at school
ABC13's Morning News
THE 60: Boy walking in crosswalk nearly hit 7 times by drivers
Would-be purse snatcher targets mom with kids in car
Here's how you can repair your broken headphones for $10
More TOP STORIES News