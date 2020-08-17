eye on the gulf

The tropics are quiet for now

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean are quiet for now, but in the Atlantic the National Hurricane Center has highlighted two tropical waves that we'll need to monitor.

A tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is expected to move westward at about 20 mph during the next few days. There is a medium chance (50%) for tropical development during the next five days. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands beginning today through Tuesday morning.

Another tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic. not too far off the coast of Africa, also has a medium chance (60%) for development. The wave is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph during the next few days, and environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week.

Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

