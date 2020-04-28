Tropical Depression #28 forms over Caribbean Sea

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression 28 has formed in the Caribbean. Maximum sustained winds are about 30 MPH and central pressure is 1005 MB.A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Western Cuba. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm on Sunday and could become a hurricane over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. With high shear in the Gulf and cooler waters from the recent fronts, this system will most likely drop back down to tropical storm status before making landfall along the central Gulf Coast midweek.Hurricane Epsilon continues to move northeast off the eastern seaboard and away from the United States.Large swells generated by Epsilon are expected to reach portions of the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the jet stream shifts and fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, just in case.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.