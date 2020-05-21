coronavirus texas

How FEMA hurricane response will change during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ahead of the release of the 2020 Hurricane Season Outlook by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, FEMA released its Hurricane 2020 Pandemic plan, and city and county leaders are studying it carefully to determine appropriate storm responses during these unprecedented times.

NOAA is expected to release details on this season's storm outlook at 10 a.m. CST Thursday. Come back here for updates.

Instead of sending volunteers to assess damage, FEMA officials say they might do it virtually, looking at video, photos, and talking with emergency management teams.

If workers have to physically go to communities, there will be a lot fewer of them.

FEMA says if you evacuate or if you have to stay in a shelter, be sure to wear a mask.

People in Michigan are already struggling with pandemic response restraints as storms brought widespread flooding.

"I couldn't sleep at all last night wearing that face mask. I'm supposed to wear it. " one Michiganian said. "They had a sign in there to wear it. But there's some in there that's still not wearing it."

Hurricane season starts on June 1.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfematropical stormcoronaviruscoronavirus texasnoaahurricanecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris County judge to sign stay-at-home order extension
You can visit these local water parks on Memorial Day
Walker County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Harris County judge to sign stay-at-home order extension
Here's when thunderstorms will help cool off Houston
Raging flames at apartments caught on TranStar cameras
HISD auditor questions student money collected at HSPVA
You can visit these local water parks on Memorial Day
West Loop access ramp in front of Galleria reopens
Show More
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Suspect kills himself after killing pregnant woman
Are public bathrooms safe from coronavirus? Expert weighs in
Dewhurst not pressing charges against girlfriend
3 injured in Arizona shopping center shooting
More TOP STORIES News