How FEMA hurricane response will change during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ahead of the release of the 2020 Hurricane Season Outlook by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, FEMA released its Hurricane 2020 Pandemic plan, and city and county leaders are studying it carefully to determine appropriate storm responses during these unprecedented times.
NOAA is expected to release details on this season's storm outlook at 10 a.m. CST Thursday. Come back here for updates.
Instead of sending volunteers to assess damage, FEMA officials say they might do it virtually, looking at video, photos, and talking with emergency management teams.
If workers have to physically go to communities, there will be a lot fewer of them.
FEMA says if you evacuate or if you have to stay in a shelter, be sure to wear a mask.
People in Michigan are already struggling with pandemic response restraints as storms brought widespread flooding.
"I couldn't sleep at all last night wearing that face mask. I'm supposed to wear it. " one Michiganian said. "They had a sign in there to wear it. But there's some in there that's still not wearing it."
Hurricane season starts on June 1.
