hurricane laura

Trees down and power outages: What you may see and hear when Hurricane Laura makes landfall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As of Tuesday evening, more than half a million people have been ordered to evacuate the Texas and Louisiana coasts ahead of Hurricane Laura.

It is the largest U.S. evacuation of the pandemic.

Forecasters expect Laura to grow to a major Category 3 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico before hitting the U.S. coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday. The National Hurricane Center warns of potentially devastating damage.

READ MORE: Houstonians urged to stay off roads for people evacuating from Hurricane Laura

Eyewitness News spoke with Jeff Lindner of the Harris County Flood Control District on Tuesday to discuss what Houston-area residents can expect when Laura makes landfall.

He first urged everyone under any evacuation order to take them seriously.

"Move out of this area," he said. "You don't need to go hundreds of miles inland, you just need to get over to the western part of Harris County or Fort Bend County. You know, out toward Sealy or Bastrop, or even up to College Station. That will get you outside of the impact area."

WATCH: CenterPoint Energy says plan to be without power for up to 2 weeks
EMBED More News Videos

In an interview with CenterPoint Energy, the company discusses its plans ahead of Hurricane Laura, the difference between their grid system during Hurricane Ike in 2008 and their current system. Plus, tips on what people should do if or when power lines fall in their area.


Lindner predicts strong wind conditions may extend as Laura moves.

"We are going to see very strong winds," he said. "The faster the storm moves, the further inland these winds extend. We can see hurricane conditions well up to Lake Livingston, Lufkin, Longview, possibly up to portions of Shreveport, [Louisiana.]"

READ ALSO: County by County: Breakdown of voluntary evacuations ahead of Laura

If you happen to be new to southeast Texas, Lindner said to be prepared in case you hear trees or tree limbs falling and power transformers exploding.

"You're going to hear a lot more stuff," Lindner warned as he discussed Laura's landfall in the overnight hours. "[You're going to] hear the noises. You're not necessarily going to be able to see what's happening so it's a little bit scarier to go through these type of things at night."

READ MORE: Harris County storm evacuation zones and routes

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonsafetyevacuationpower outagetropical weatherweatherstormhurricane lauraroad safetytree fallhurricanestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE LAURA
Evacuees pray they don't encounter Hurricane Rita repeat
Hurricane Laura's track still taking aim at Gulf Coast
Closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura
Red Cross officials start getting shelters ready
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Laura's track still taking aim at Gulf Coast
Houstonians urged to stay off roads for people evacuating
Houston-area school closings and delays
Check your zip code for Harris County evacuation zones
Ways to help your kids cope during hurricane event, pandemic
City lowers Lake Houston levels ahead of Hurricane Laura
Bolivar Peninsula ferry service to be suspended tonight
Show More
COVID-19 still a concern while Texans prepare for Laura
Galveston issues mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Laura
Closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura
Last Cat 3 hurricane to hit Galveston was 37 years ago
Evacuees pray they don't encounter Hurricane Rita repeat
More TOP STORIES News