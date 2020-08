Ferry suspended as Bolivar Peninsula under mandatory evacuation

First responders and #Galveston city workers are doing what they can to keep evacuation plans orderly & safe. FYI— Masks are mandatory! Stay safe, everyone! https://t.co/J2h49wSBcD pic.twitter.com/qLy8JJrhxA — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) August 25, 2020

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 11:30 A.M. UPDATE: Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has issued a mandatory evacuation of the Bolivar Peninsula, as well as announcing suspension of ferry services from the area to Galveston Island.According to Henry, the suspension is based on wave patterns and high winds expected from Hurricane Laura, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue Hurricane and Storm Surge warnings from San Luis Pass eastward along the upper Texas coast.Henry also added Clear Lake Shores, Jamaica Beach, La Marque and Tiki Island to the mandatory evacuation order.A new voluntary evacuation order was issued for Bayou Vista, Hitchcock and Kemah.The most recent statistics show more than 340,000 people live in Galveston County.Galveston County residents can expect to learn today whether evacuations will be mandatory in light of Hurricane Laura's adjusted path towards the coastal county.Earlier Tuesday, the city of Galveston began to order mandatory evacuations shortly after the storm was upgraded from a tropical storm and forecasts put it as a Category 3 storm upon landfall as early as Wednesday night.County Judge Mark Henry, who on Monday signed a disaster declaration, has scheduled an 11:30 a.m. briefing to provide vital information and possible evacuations."Forecasts are showing the possibility of heavy rains, tropical force winds, and storm surge impacting our area," Henry said Monday. "This storm potentially presents a serious threat to the life safety and property of our residents."A voluntary evacuation order was also issued for Bolivar Peninsula, which is covered in boththat begin at San Luis Pass and eastward along the upper Texas coast.Galveston County is one of 23 Texas counties for which Gov. Greg Abbott declared an emergency on Sunday.The county has already cleaned debris from channels and underneath bridges and is positioning resources ahead of Laura's landfall.County officials say they are concerned about storm surge and wind damage, especially along the Bolivar Peninsula. Henry said they are anticipating a three-foot storm surge or higher if the storm goes east at all.Henry said the county has high water rescue teams on standby along with other federally sourced assets."The White House [staff] called us personally and said, 'We're here. Here's our cell phone. Call us if you need us,'" said Henry. "[They said] more importantly, if you have difficulties with FEMA, occasionally it occurs, let us know about that and we'll try to do what we can."The county assets, according to Henry, are mainly road and bridge crews. He said for this event, they will most likely not be placed along the Bolivar Peninsula since they're anticipating flooding."They are housed at our main facility on Highway 3 and Dickinson," he said. "We'll probably stay there until the time comes for them to be moved out."Similar to the Galveston County declaration, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta also signed a disaster declaration.