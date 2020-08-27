hurricane laura

Gov. Abbott to survey damage of Hurricane Laura from Orange, Texas

ORANGE, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be providing his first official update Thursday afternoon since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana.

The governor will be hosting a briefing at 12:30 p.m. from Orange, Texas. You can watch the briefing live in the video player above.

Though not as hard hit as neighboring cities across the Sabine River in Louisiana, the town of nearly 20,000 was still left littered with debris and downed trees and utility lines.

Orange mayor Larry Spears told ABC13 the damage could have been a lot worse. Some businesses lost roofs but he expected worse.

VIDEO: Downed trees, branches around Orange after Hurricane Laura
EMBED More News Videos

After Hurricane Laura moved through, Orange, Texas, was littered with downed trees and branches. Damage to street lights was also spotted.



Virtually all of Orange County was without power as people began to survey what was left behind by the storm.



The National Hurricane Center said Laura slammed the coast with winds of 150 mph at 1 a.m. as a Category 4 hurricane near Cameron, Louisiana, a 400-person community about 30 miles southeast of Orange.

Forecasters expected a weakened Laura to cause widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. An unusual tropical storm warning was issued as far north as Little Rock, where forecasters expected gusts of 50 mph and a deluge of rain through Friday. After turning eastward and reaching the Atlantic Ocean, it could again become a tropical storm and threaten the Northeast.

Laura was the seventh named storm to strike the U.S. this year, setting a new record for U.S. landfalls by the end of August. The old record was six in 1886 and 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaswater damagetexas newsgreg abbottdisasterwind damagetropical weatherhurricane laurahurricanestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE LAURA
A few storms today... Rain band moves in Friday
Hurricane Laura snaps trees and power poles in Orange, Texas
Fire breaks out at industrial plant after hurricane
Hurricane Laura blasted Gulf Coast with devastating wind
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Laura blasted Gulf Coast with devastating wind
Louisiana teen killed by falling tree during Hurricane Laura
Fire breaks out at industrial plant after hurricane
Dozens of downed power lines cover Louisiana roadways
100-year-old landmark tree in Orange, Texas, toppled by Laura
Hurricane Laura wrecks Texas-Louisiana border region
Residents who rode out Hurricane Laura seek help
Show More
Most intense moments from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles
NBA players decide to resume playoffs, sources tell ESPN
Toyota Center becomes voting center for 2020 election
Bolivar Peninsula added to Galveston Co.'s reopenings
4 ways you can help Louisiana
More TOP STORIES News