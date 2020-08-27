Hurricane Laura bears down on Lake Charles casinos

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Nic Hunter, the mayor of Lake Charles, earlier today told everyone in the city to get out.Hurricane Laura is bearing down on the Louisiana coast and Hunter expects that Lake Charles may lose water service and certainly will lose power.Anyone who remains in the city is locked in place at this point, for it is far too dangerous to move around Lake Charles.There are several popular casinos frequented by Texans in Lake Charles.The Golden Nugget Casino is closed but hundreds of refinery workers and first responders are staying at the hotel waiting for the storm to pass.The governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, earlier warned people in southwest Louisiana that 30 miles of his state could be covered in water from the storm. Lake Charles is just a bit inland of that mark.