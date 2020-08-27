hurricane laura

Laura among top US hurricanes with most intense winds at landfall

Hurricane Laura made landfall with wind speeds of 150 miles per hour, joining a grim list of storms with high wind speeds that caused widespread destruction.

The National Hurricane Center said Laura slammed the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles east of the Texas border.

Laura is tied for the windiest storm in Louisiana history. It was stronger than Hurricane Katrina, which was a Category 3 with sustained winds of 100 to 140 miles per hour.

SEE MORE: Most intense moments from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Here's a compilation of some of the most intense visuals ABC13's Ted Oberg captured this morning as Laura made landfall.



Lake Charles, which is about 30 miles inland, saw recorded winds of 132 miles per hour, even as it was weakening.

That speed was confirmed before the measuring instrument broke, so the winds could have been even higher, ABC13 meteorologist Kevin Roth said.

Over the last 85 years, only four storms had stronger winds than Laura upon a landfall in the U.S.:
  • 1935, Labor Day Hurricane in Florida, 185 mph wind speed
  • 1969, Hurricane Camille in Mississippi, 175 mph wind speed
  • 1992, Hurricane Andrew in Florida, 165 mph wind speed
  • 2018, Hurricane Michael in Florida, 160 mph wind speed


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathereye on the gulftropical weatherhurricane laurau.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE LAURA
14-year-old girl killed during Hurricane Laura in Louisiana
Laura causes power outages, major tree damage in Port Arthur
Rain chances lowered substantially in and around Houston
Reporter covering Hurricane Laura has close call with small blast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old girl killed during Hurricane Laura in Louisiana
Hurricane Laura wrecks Texas-Louisiana border region
Residents who rode out Hurricane Laura seek help
Most intense moments from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles
Rain chances lowered substantially in and around Houston
Galveston Co. evacuation order lifted except for Bolivar
Lake Charles battered by Hurricane Laura
Show More
Hurricane Laura snaps trees and power poles in Orange, Texas
Here's a recap of the news you need for Thursday, August 27
How you can help Hurricane Laura victims
Man electrocuted while preparing for Hurricane Laura
Laura causes power outages, major tree damage in Port Arthur
More TOP STORIES News