Laura's storm surge and hurricane-force winds are top of mind in Galveston Co.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.County Judge Mark Henry held a news briefing on Monday to discuss the latest preparations as two tropical systems churn toward the Gulf Coast.Galveston County is one of 23 Texas counties for which Gov. Greg Abbott declared an emergency on Sunday.The county has already cleaned debris from channels and underneath bridges and is positioning resources ahead of landfall for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.County officials say they are concerned about storm surge and wind damage, especially along the Bolivar Peninsula.In Texas City, emergency managers held a late morning conference call to assess the city's preparedness, and in League City, public works crews spent the weekend clearing debris from streets and drainage.The most recent statistics show more than 340,000 people live in Galveston County.