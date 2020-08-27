Beaumont health care workers say goodbye to families and ride out Hurricane Laura with patients

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- As many Texas and Louisiana residents made plans to either flee or ride out Hurricane Laura, it was an easy decision for hospital staff in Beaumont who said goodbye to their families and headed to work.After the Christus Southeast Texas Health System ER flooded during Tropical Storm Imelda, this time staff members weren't taking any chances. They were prepared with sand bags and barriers to keep the building dry.ABC's Matt Gutman spoke to nurses who left their own families behind to ride out the storm with patients, unsure if they will have homes to return to when their shifts end. The hospital staff had more nurses volunteer than needed.Both Kristen Hoffpauir and her husband work at the hospital. They said goodbye to their 3-year-old daughter, who evacuated with family friends."We had a talk. I said, 'Mommy and Daddy are going to work.'What that means is, mommy and daddy are gone for a few days, and you're going to go with Sarah and the family and you're going to have fun," Hoffpauir said.For ways to help Hurricane Laura victims