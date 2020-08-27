Weather

Beaumont health care workers say goodbye to families and ride out Hurricane Laura with patients

By
BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- As many Texas and Louisiana residents made plans to either flee or ride out Hurricane Laura, it was an easy decision for hospital staff in Beaumont who said goodbye to their families and headed to work.

SEE RELATED STORY: Hurricane Laura wrecks Texas-Louisiana border region

After the Christus Southeast Texas Health System ER flooded during Tropical Storm Imelda, this time staff members weren't taking any chances. They were prepared with sand bags and barriers to keep the building dry.

ABC's Matt Gutman spoke to nurses who left their own families behind to ride out the storm with patients, unsure if they will have homes to return to when their shifts end. The hospital staff had more nurses volunteer than needed.

SEE RELATED STORY: Residents who rode out Hurricane Laura seek help after storm

Both Kristen Hoffpauir and her husband work at the hospital. They said goodbye to their 3-year-old daughter, who evacuated with family friends.

"We had a talk. I said, 'Mommy and Daddy are going to work.'

What that means is, mommy and daddy are gone for a few days, and you're going to go with Sarah and the family and you're going to have fun," Hoffpauir said.

For ways to help Hurricane Laura victims visit the ABC13 website.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbeaumonthospitalweathertropical weathernurseshurricane lauradoctorshurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old girl killed during Hurricane Laura in Louisiana
Hurricane Laura wrecks Texas-Louisiana border region
Residents who rode out Hurricane Laura seek help
Laura among top US hurricanes with most intense winds at landfall
Most intense moments from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles
Rain chances lowered substantially in and around Houston
H-E-B updates store hours and product limits following storm
Show More
Bolivar Peninsula added to Galveston Co.'s reopenings
Lake Charles battered by Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura snaps trees and power poles in Orange, Texas
Here's a recap of the news you need for Thursday, August 27
How you can help Hurricane Laura victims
More TOP STORIES News