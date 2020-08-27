Hurricane Laura came ashore at same spot as deadly Hurricane Audrey in 1957

Cameron, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Residents near the Texas-Louisiana border are no strangers to storms. Hurricane Laura brought Category 4 winds to the coast and the damage paled in comparison to Hurricane Audrey, which struck the exact same area back in 1957 and killed as many as 500 people.

RELATED: The city that Governor Abbott said got hit the worst.

KTRK was in its infancy back then and Hurricane Audrey was one of the first major disasters it covered.

SEE ALSO: Hurricane Carla slammed into Texas coast in 1961

A small clip of film is all that survives of the coverage of the storm that struck the coast on June 27, 1957.

The National Weather Service said the exact death toll will never be known as many perished in the storm surge in Cameron and Vermillion parishes and many missing persons were never found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianaabc13 vaulthurricane laura
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Laura blasted Gulf Coast with devastating wind
The city Gov. Abbott says got the worst damage from Laura
Louisiana teen among 4 killed during Hurricane Laura
Tour of Laura's aftermath in Lake Charles
Residents who rode out Hurricane Laura seek help
Electricity brownouts to take place in these counties
4 ways you can help Louisiana
Show More
R. Kelly attacked by fellow Chicago prisoner, attorney says
Extra $300 in unemployment aid won't go to low-income workers
Kenosha protests remain peaceful on night 4
Fire breaks out at industrial plant after hurricane
No more free rides on Harris County toll roads
More TOP STORIES News