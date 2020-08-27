Hurricane Laura came ashore at same spot as deadly Hurricane Audrey in 1957

Cameron, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Residents near the Texas-Louisiana border are no strangers to storms. Hurricane Laura brought Category 4 winds to the coast and the damage paled in comparison to Hurricane Audrey, which struck the exact same area back in 1957 and killed as many as 500 people.
KTRK was in its infancy back then and Hurricane Audrey was one of the first major disasters it covered.
A small clip of film is all that survives of the coverage of the storm that struck the coast on June 27, 1957.
The National Weather Service said the exact death toll will never be known as many perished in the storm surge in Cameron and Vermillion parishes and many missing persons were never found.
