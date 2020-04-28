Iota makes landfall as Category 4 storm in northeastern Nicaragua

RADAR MAPS:

Hurricane Iota made landfall as a category 4 storm just after 10 p.m. Monday in northeastern Nicaragua.It made landfall approximately 15 miles south of where category 4 Eta made landfall earlier this month on Nov. 3.Iota is expected to bring catastrophic winds, flash flooding and now landslides across portions of Central America.Unfortunately, these are the same areas that are still cleaning up after Eta delivered 40 inches of rain and saturated the soil.Iota has the potential to produce 20 to 30 inches of rain primarily across northern Nicaragua and Honduras.As of a 6 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Iota now has maximum sustained winds near 85 mph with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is expected Tuesday into Wednesday.It's expected to dissipate over Central America by Wednesday night.This system will not have any impacts on Texas. Unlike Eta, Iota will not make a turn toward the Gulf of Mexico and should rain itself out.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.