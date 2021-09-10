Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida evacuees tie the knot in Houston: 'When people and things are meant, it's going to be'

When the couple couldn't get back home for their big day, they looked to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston to help them here.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

True love story: Hurricane Ida evacuees tie the knot in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're hearing more stories about how Houstonians have stepped up to help people from Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida. This one is a love story.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston helped two people running from the storm walk down the aisle.

It's safe to say Janella Perrilliat and her husband Byron did not have the wedding she planned.

"I know if I would have been at home, I probably would've been a bridezilla," she said.

The couple's big day came five days after Hurricane Ida devastated the city of New Orleans. Like thousands of people, they evacuated to Houston.

"Knowing that you planned a wedding for hurricane season, you always have that in the back of your mind," she said.

There were no resources and there was no way the couple could get back to their parish for a ceremony.
That's when Janella asked the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston if they could keep their date and get married in Houston.


"We've been together a significant amount of time, and we've worked too hard not to at least do something," said the newlywed. "The storm hit, but at least we could have a piece of happiness somewhere."

Father Tom Rafferty is the vicar for clergy.

"We found a priest and a parish to do it at the last minute, and it worked out beautifully," he said.
They had to check paperwork and procedures, but ultimately, he said he believes the wedding at St. Thomas More was God's plan.
"Just to be a part of God bringing two people together, blessing them, giving them God's grace... They just trusted in God and trusted in us. I think they're going to have a great future together," said Rafferty.

"When people and things are meant, it's going to be," said Byron. "As long as you have your heart set to it. She shows me that every day. We both show each other every day. The funny part about it is that it works."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonlouisianahurricane idamarriagelovenationalu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodall good news
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE IDA
430K Louisianans still without power days after Ida's landfall
What not to donate in wake of Hurricane Ida devastation
1,800 Tulane students to remain evacuated for another week
70% of NOLA has power, but 530K Louisianans still without power
TOP STORIES
University of Houston officially invited to join Big 12 Conference
Baby found dead in vehicle was left there for hours, HCSO says
Motorcyclist killed in tollway onramp crash
Tropical rainmaker to bring abrupt end to our lower humidity
Son charged in murder of parents set for hearing ahead of retrial
Gov. Abbott slams Biden over vaccine mandate for employers
Tropical disturbance being monitored for next week
Show More
5-year-old comes close to getting shot during road rage incident
Wastewater shows severity of COVID by zip code in Houston
Galveston County reports 1st pediatric COVID-related death
Teen hit by stray bullet saved by her bed's brass railing
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
More TOP STORIES News