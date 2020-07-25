Ted Oberg reports: Hurricane Hanna surge overtakes beaches in North Padre Island

NORTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The beaches of this popular tourist spot were easily flooded by the surge brought on by the approaching Hurricane Hanna.The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna's maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening.The storm was centered about 100 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. Local officials in Texas said Friday that they were confident they'd be able to cope with the one-two punch of the storm and the state's surge in COVID-19 cases.Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding.As of Saturday morning, there was a storm surge warning in effect for a stretch of coast south of Corpus Christi from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield. Storm surge up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) was forecast for that area. People were advised to protect life and property from high water.Tornadoes were also possible Saturday for parts of the lower to middle Texas coastal plain, forecasters said Friday. A hurricane warning remained in effect for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, which is north of Corpus Christi, and a tropical storm warning was in effect from Port Mansfield south to Barra el Mezquital, Mexico, and from Mesquite Bay north to High Island, Texas.Forecasters said Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night - with isolated totals of 18 inches, in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.