Hurricane Delta hits southwestern Louisiana

CREOLE, Lousiana -- Hurricane Delta has made landfall as a Category 2 storm in southwestern Louisiana.

The center of the storm hit land at 6 p.m. Friday near Creole, with top winds of 100 mph.

Delta blew ashore in an area where devastation remains widely evident from Laura, which caused at least 27 deaths in late August.

Piles of wreckage could go flying and many homes remain unrepaired, with only blue tarps on rooftops to withstand the fury of yet another hurricane.

Delta is the 10th named storm to hit the continental United State this year, breaking a century-old record
