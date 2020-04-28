Delta is a Category 2 hurricane ahead of Louisiana landfall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6894184" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Strong waves and deserted neighborhoods still suffering from Laura...here's what the Gulf coast looks like as Delta approaches landfall.

Here is your rough timeline for #Delta impacts from Houston down to the coast. The higher gusts will occur along the coast and around Galveston Bay. It is going to be a windy and rainy Friday for many of us. https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/vDvscEGP0R — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) October 8, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hurricane Delta is moving closer as it churns northward toward the southwest Louisiana coast.Its outer bands are also starting to move into our coastal communities. Galveston has seen wind gusts of 58mph, while Houston has topped out at 32mph winds. This winds will continue through the afternoon, with the highest winds along the coast and areas east of Houston. Rainfall totals inland along and west of I-45 will be less than half an inch.Across southeast Texas, 1-3 feet of storm surge is possible.Life-threatening storm surge is expected near and east of where Delta makes landfall tonight.You'll want to stay weather aware, though. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to the Mouth of the Pearl River.Hurricane-force winds are expected this afternoon and tonight within areas under a Hurricane Warning, especially along the coast of southwest Louisiana.Hurricane Delta is a category 2 storm with 110 mph winds.A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Texas coast from High Island to Sabine Pass.A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Sargent to the west of High Island.A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the Texas coast from High Island to Sabine Pass.Storm surge along our coastline including Galveston and the Bolivar Peninsula is expected to be 1-3' at its highest.Confidence is growing on a southwest Louisiana landfall late Friday afternoon to early evening.Delta made its first landfall with winds of 110 mph along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. An observation site near Cancun reported peak winds of 84 mph with a gust to 106 mph.We will be impacted by Delta even though the storm will likely make landfall to our east in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.Tropical storm winds are likely along the coast through the early afternoon. Minor coastal flooding will be possible through Friday. Outer rainbands of Delta will impact us off and on through the night with the western edge of Delta's core rains grazing our coastal counties for several hours Friday. Because the storm is expected to move quickly northeast after its Fridaylandfall, we expect sunshine and hot weather to return Saturday.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the jet stream shifts and fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State. We are almost there! You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, just in case.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.