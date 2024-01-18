Republicans had been set to advance a contempt resolution against him to the House floor this week.

Hunter Biden will sit for House oversight committee deposition next month

Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at hearing as Republicans consider holding him in contempt

Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at hearing as Republicans consider holding him in contempt

Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at hearing as Republicans consider holding him in contempt

Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at hearing as Republicans consider holding him in contempt

Hunter Biden has agreed to appear before House Republicans for a deposition next month, ending months of defiance from the president's son, who had insisted on testifying publicly.

The House Oversight Committee announced Thursday that the two parties have come to an agreement for Hunter Biden to sit for a deposition on Feb. 28.

"His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates," Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the Oversight committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the Judiciary panel, said in a statement. "We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony."

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, flanked by Kevin Morris, left, and Abbe Lowell, right, attend a House Oversight Committee meeting on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Republicans had been set to advance a contempt resolution against him to the House floor this week but called it off Tuesday to give the attorneys additional time to reach an agreement.

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by attorney Abbe Lowell, talk to reporters as they leave a House Oversight Committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday.

MORE | Hunter Biden lashes out at 'MAGA right' in defiance of subpoena

Hunter Biden slams GOP investigators outside US Capitol ahead of deposition deadline

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.