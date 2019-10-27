Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16

By
GREENVILLE, TEXAS -- Authorities say at least two people have died and 16 people were injured at a party in Greenville, Texas.

According to authorities, the party was a non-sanctioned homecoming party for Texas A&M Commerce.

Deputies were called to the party as a complaint of parking on the shoulder of Highway 380.

Deputies say approximately 750 people were at the party when they arrived and gun shots erupted 15 minutes later.

The two deputies say they didn't see the shooter at the time because of the mass exodus and they didn't fire their weapons.

According to authorities, 12 people were shot and 16 were injured. Some people were injured by glass as they tried to escape the venue.

One of the deputies took one of the victims to the hospital in his patrol car, while the other deputy triaged other victims.

The Texas Rangers and the FBI are investigating. The shooter hasn't been identified and is still on the run.

Authorities say that witnesses have not been able to give a comprehensive description of the shooter.

Deputies don't believe the shooter was a party-goer. They believe that he went there for the shooting.

According to authorities, they believe one of the victims who died was targeted by the shooter. Deputies say it appears that the rest of the victims were random.



Greenville is just northeast of Dallas and an 18 minute drive to campus.

Texas A&M Commerce has more than 12,000 students and it's officially homecoming weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallastexas a&m universityshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Astros tie up World Series with 8-1 Game 4 victory
Astros fan uses Bregman game-worn jersey for good luck
Astros' Impossible Dream: Worship leader rewrites familiar anthem
Officials working deadly 3-vehicle accident on I-45
Teen won't face jail time after confessing to girl's rape
Show More
Chilly morning with pleasant weather Sunday afternoon
2 burglars wanted in string of broad daylight break-ins
Meet the man who wrote the viral Astros rally song
Bill Clinton enjoys Friday night out with Tilman Fertitta in Houston
Search suspended for man who jumped off Carnival cruise ship
More TOP STORIES News