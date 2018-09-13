Hundreds attend funeral of man killed by Dallas officer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4210640" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters gathered at police headquarters in Dallas to speak out against the shooting death of a man by a officer who says she mistook his apartment for hers.

Family and friends gathered to honor a man who was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment.Botham Shem Jean's memorial service was held Thursday at Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson.Jean died on Sept. 6 after he was shot by an off-duty officer.The Dallas Police Department says officer Amber Guyger mistook Jean's apartment for her own, and shot him when she stepped inside the unit.She's been charged with manslaughter in the 26-year-old's death. Guyger was released on a $300,000 bond.The family hopes to hold a separate, more traditional ceremony when his body is returned home to St. Lucia.