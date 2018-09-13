OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Hundreds attend funeral of man killed by Dallas officer

A Dallas police officer who shot and killed her neighbor and later explained that she had mistaken his apartment for her own will be charged with manslaughter.

RICHARDSON, Texas (KTRK) --
Family and friends gathered to honor a man who was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment.

Botham Shem Jean's memorial service was held Thursday at Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson.

Jean died on Sept. 6 after he was shot by an off-duty officer.

The Dallas Police Department says officer Amber Guyger mistook Jean's apartment for her own, and shot him when she stepped inside the unit.

She's been charged with manslaughter in the 26-year-old's death. Guyger was released on a $300,000 bond.

The family hopes to hold a separate, more traditional ceremony when his body is returned home to St. Lucia.

Family of man shot by Dallas officer says her version of events is wrong
Protesters gathered at police headquarters in Dallas to speak out against the shooting death of a man by a officer who says she mistook his apartment for hers.

Dallas police officer charged with manslaughter after shooting man in apartment she thought was hers
