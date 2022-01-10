SkyEye shows first aerial look at damage after 5 tornadoes hit southeast Texas

SkyEye flew over Humble and Kingwood Monday morning, surveying the destruction left behind by the tornadoes that touched down in the communities late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
You can see footage of the tornado aftermath across the greater Houston area in the video player above.
The SkyEye video showed roofs completely ripped off several buildings and heavy, twisted metal strung across neighborhoods.
Amazingly, no known injuries had been reported as a result of the severe weather.
In other areas, trees could be seen smashed into homes.
The National Weather Service confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Humble, Kingwood, Montgomery and Dayton. Crews will continue to survey damage Monday and possibly confirm additional tornadoes.
Confirmed tornadoes Sat afternoon & overnight:— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 9, 2022
(1) Humble: EF-1,
(2) Kingwood: EF-1,
(3) Montgomery: EF-0,
(4) Near IAH: prelim EF-0 via video. Please send damage pics/info or contacts we can speak with.
(5) Near Dayton area: prelim EF-0 via eyewitness spotter.
In Kingwood, an EF1 tornado caused a tree to fall into one family's home. The tree barely missed their daughters' bedrooms.
"Everything just started shaking," Avery Terry said. "We were in bed and it was vibrating our bed (and) the windows. It just hit so fast and so quick, and then it was gone. It was very, very loud and pretty crazy."
In Montgomery, the roof was blown off Yo Mama's Pit BBQ.
"Neighbors helping neighbors. Friends helping friends," owner Kelvin Arnsworth said. "I have people that don't even know me that stopped by to offer their help."
All of the tornadoes reported across the region were considered lower-end, EF0 or EF1 tornadoes on the Fujita Scale.
The scale defines an EF0 tornado by 65 to 85 mph winds and an EF1 tornado by 86 to 110 mph winds.
