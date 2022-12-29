Action 13: Humble apartment residents seek answers after being without power for nearly a week

One resident has sent nearly three dozen emails to apartment management. Neighbors said they offered a $50 reimbursement for a night at a hotel, but that won't cover all of their losses.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents at an Humble apartment complex have gone nearly a week without power -- and they're still in the dark as of Thursday morning.

Action 13 is trying to get answers for the residents at the Township Apartments off of Bender Avenue.

ABC13 spoke with two residents who are trying to get the problem resolved. They say they're being ignored by management.

Marnesha Moten said she has sent almost three dozen emails to management.

She said a fire ruined electrical equipment in her building on Friday. Since then, she has been in the dark and without heat -- even during our recent cold snap.

CenterPoint Energy said the problem is not on their end. They pointed the finger at the apartment complex, saying the issue lies with equipment owned by the complex, and until those fixes are made, CenterPoint cannot re-connect the power.

Moten and her neighbor told ABC13 the outage has spoiled food in their refrigerators and money is tight because of the holidays.

They said management offered a $50 reimbursement for a night at a hotel, but the women say that won't cover all of their losses.

"Being in the house, in a freezing house, is not cool. It's affected us big time," Moten said.

"We're not getting any kind of help," another resident, Karltanne Franklin said.

ABC13 reached out to apartment management, but they had no comment. We will keep pressing them for answers.

