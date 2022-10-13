Humble ISD hosting 'Hire-palooza' hiring for hourly job openings

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- On the hunt for a new job? Humble Independent School District has a plethora of openings for hourly positions.

The district is hosting a "Hire-palooza" hiring event on Saturday, Oct. 15 with openings for hourly positions across the school district including child nutrition, custodial, general maintenance, transportation and police.

The school district requires a high school diploma or GED for most of the positions, but they say there are some child nutrition and custodial positions that do not require a diploma or GED.

To apply to these positions, head over to the cafeteria located inside Humble High School at 1700 Wilson Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to apply. Staff will be on site to assist with completing the online application, if needed.

