Humble ISD proposes starting teacher salaries of $63,000 to $64,000 for 2023-24 school year

HUMBLE, Texas -- Teachers beginning their careers with Humble ISD may earn $63,700 or $64,000 in the 2023-24 school year -- a proposed starting salary district officials said depends on the outcome of the 88th Texas Legislature.

In the 2022-23 school year, Humble ISD officials bumped the district's starting teacher salary from $59,000 in the 2021-22 school year to $62,100. District officials said the $3,100 increase was necessary for Humble ISD to stay competitive with neighboring school districts.

In terms of starting teacher salary for the 2022-23 school year, Humble ISD ranked:

Third in the state of Texas

Second in the Greater Houston area

First compared to the five largest school districts in Texas-Houston, Dallas, Cy-Fair, Katy and Northside ISDs

In preparation for the 2023-24 school year, trustees held a special-called budget workshop May 23, during which district officials presented two possible compensation plans: Model 1, which would be implemented if the Legislature does not allocate school districts additional funding in the upcoming biennium, and Model 2, which would be implemented if the Legislature does allocate additional funding.

Model 1: As proposed, this compensation plan would cost an estimated $12.1 million, include a 3% general increase and bump Humble ISD's starting teacher salary to $63,700.

Model 2: As proposed, this compensation plan would cost an estimated $15.7 million, include a 4% general increase and bump Humble ISD's starting teacher salary to $64,000.

"My first year of teaching, I made $19,000," Humble ISD Superintendent Elizabeth Fagen said during the budget workshop. "So I think there's a lot of positive on the horizon for teachers."

In addition to increasing salaries for teachers, Humble ISD officials also proposed salary increases for several other district professions. Among those changes, district officials proposed to:

Increase the minimum wage for bus drivers to $20 per hour

Continue incrementally moving towards a $15 per hour minimum wage for office professionals, paraeducators, custodians, bus assistants and child nutrition workers

Increase student teacher pay from $60 per day to $100 per day

The 88th Texas Legislature will conclude May 29. As previously reported by Community Impact, Humble ISD trustees will consider formally adopting the district's 2023-24 budget in June.

SEE RELATED STORY: Humble ISD raises starting teacher salary to $61,500 ahead of 2022-23 school year

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.