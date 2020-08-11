Education

Humble ISD's online server under cyberattack on first day of virtual learning

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Humble ISD's online server was under cyberattack Tuesday morning on the first day of virtual learning for the district, superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Fagen said.

"The My Humble server is currently experiencing a cyberattack called denial of service," she posted on Twitter.

Zoom, emails for the staff and websites were working, Fagen said on Twitter.



On the district's website, the following message popped up:
The MyHumble Server experienced a denial of service cyber attack from about 8 to 9 a.m. Systems are working now. During the attack, students were unable to log into MyHumble to access Schoology or their Humble ISD Gmail. Staff were able to log into Humble ISD Gmail; Our extra security for students requires them to go through MyHumble for email and learning platforms. Humble ISD is investigating the cyberattack.

About 30 minutes later, the district's IT team was able to solve the problem.

"My Humble is back! Thanks to our IT folks who have been working on this," Fagen tweeted later.

