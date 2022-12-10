Deputies find human remains inside burned vehicle in South Montgomery County new construction area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after deputies discovered human remains inside a burned vehicle on Saturday.

At about 8:40 a.m., deputies and fire crews in South Montgomery County responded to a vehicle fire at 10800 Sleepy Hollow Road in a new construction area.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered human remains inside the vehicle.

Officials have not released an identification of the victim at this time. No further details were provided.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, and Montgomery County Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the scene and are currently conducting an investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to this fire to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 Option 3 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case # 22A363258.

