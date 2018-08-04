Police say human remains have been found during a search for a missing 3-year-old girl in Bryan.The Bryan Police Department has been trying to find Rayven Shields. The little girl was last seen with her mother last Saturday, July 28.Police say Rayven's mother, Virginia Adams, has refused to cooperate with a CPS investigation against her. A court order was recently obtained by CPS giving them custody of Rayven. Adams was arrested this week and charged with interference with child custodyAccording to police, they believe Rayven's mother placed her with someone to hide her from Child Protective Service investigators.During the execution of a search warrant for a home where a family member has been staying, Bryan police investigators discovered human remains.More information will be provided by police during a press conference today.Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-361-3888 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.