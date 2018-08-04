Human remains found during search for missing 3-year-old girl in Bryan, Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bryan Police Department needs your help finding 3-year-old Rayven Shields.

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say human remains have been found during a search for a missing 3-year-old girl in Bryan.

The Bryan Police Department has been trying to find Rayven Shields. The little girl was last seen with her mother last Saturday, July 28.

Police say Rayven's mother, Virginia Adams, has refused to cooperate with a CPS investigation against her. A court order was recently obtained by CPS giving them custody of Rayven. Adams was arrested this week and charged with interference with child custody

According to police, they believe Rayven's mother placed her with someone to hide her from Child Protective Service investigators.

During the execution of a search warrant for a home where a family member has been staying, Bryan police investigators discovered human remains.

More information will be provided by police during a press conference today.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-361-3888 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing girlmother chargedtexas newsBryan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Waterspouts and funnel clouds spotted
Check Houston area Mega Doppler 13 radar
Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Texas City
Pistol-packing pastor nearly shot by burglar in church
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Pair of 'angel' clouds appear to be flying over Tomball
BLUE WATER ALERT: Galveston beaches seeing blue hues again
Show More
Inside an ex-deputy constable's plan to kill Houston doctor
Children at center of torture case trying to move on
Deputy constable taken to hospital with head injury after crash
More questions arise in murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht
6 men arrested after failed attempt to steal ATM in NW Houston
More News