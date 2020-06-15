'Love, Victor' cast on their heartwarming story of self-discovery

Gather your tissues and ice cream for Hulu's new coming-of-age series and spinoff to 2018 film "Love, Simon."Releasing just in time for Pride month, "Love, Victor" follows high school student Victor Salazar, played by Michael Cimino, as he struggles to find himself in a new city while dealing with family challenges and his sexual orientation."He's kind of like a guy that feels misunderstood and he's the glue of his family," Cimino said of his character.Held in the same universe as "Love, Simon," Cimino's character attends Creekwood High School after moving from Texas to Georgia. However, Victor's coming out journey is vastly different from Simon's in terms of his friendships and family dynamic."Victor's family is different from Simon's because they're more traditionally Latinx and they are more religious and aren't as liberal," Cimino told On The Red Carpet."You know, they are also facing their own struggles...[which] adds another dynamic," Cimino teased.In the first episode, Victor reaches out to Simon via Instagram, seemingly to ask him for advice, but concludes his message with: "Screw you for having the world's most perfect, accepting parents, the world's most supportive friends. Because for some of us, it's not that easy."Simon, played by Nick Robinson in the 2018 film, makes a return as the narrator throughout the series.Also part of the cast is actor George Sear who plays Benji, Victor's charming, "out," classmate, and potential love interest. From the first read, Cimino said he knew Sear was the one meant to play the role."When you're auditioning, you never know if you're right for the part. You just never know. Like there are so many things out of your control," said Sear.Sear said their chemistry was natural and has only grown since.The series also stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding."Love, Victor" was originally slated to premiere on June 19, but Hulu moved up the premiere date."This coming June 19--Juneteenth--will mark 155 years since slavery was abolished in America. This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight," the show stated in an Instagram post.