64,000 gallons of jet fuel from Hobby Airport spills along Sims Bayou

EMBED </>More Videos

Mary Anne Weber from the Audubon Nature Center is concerned that the fuel spill is starting to affect wildlife.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For nearly a week, crews have been working to contain a huge fuel spill along Sims Bayou.

An estimated 64,000 gallons of Jet A fuel leaked from a fuel farm at Hobby Airport on Feb 3. The cause is thought to have been a pump malfunction.

According to the city aviation department, the fuel stored for Southwest Airlines by its fuel partner made its way into a storm sewer. Over the course of a day, it poured into the bayou.

Booms are now stationed along the waterway. One is visible from the deck of the Audubon Nature Center on Sims Bayou.

"We usually have wood ducks in the water, as well as egrets and herons," said Mary Anne Weber, with the center. "I haven't seen any since Monday."

The smell of hydrocarbons was so strong initially, she said it impacted student tour groups.

Cooler weather helped with the odor and the fumes, but the scent still lingers. She was also concerned about the possibility the fuel could ignite.

The bayou is habitat to hawks and owls, and bald eagles have also been seen in the area. More than 100 species of birds are native to the southeast Houston bayou. Native mammals include river otters, which have been spotted in the past.

"The longer it sits, the better chance there could be damage to wildlife and the environment, and there are people who fish along the bayou regularly," said Weber.

The cleanup and containment is being done by SwissPort, the fuel vendor for Southwest Airlines.

In a statement from Southwest Airlines, the fuel escape was said to be the result of a pump malfunction. "We have no evidence of any immediate impact to wildlife," the statement read.

Weber hopes that is the case, but she is not convinced. It's what's beneath the sheen of the fuel that concerns her. "We may not know the full impact for some time," she said.

Southwest said SwissPort is working with the Coast Guard, Houston Fire Department, and other emergency response entities to mitigate the fuel release. The cleanup is expected to take two weeks.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobby airportspillsfuel spillHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom and son survive crash with suspected speed racer
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride'
Vince Young claims he's not guilty after DWI arrest
HPD officer crashes into wall on 610 West Loop
4-year-old girl dies after falling out of window: police
Police searching for shooter near NW Houston apartments
'Captain Marvel' gets throwback website poking fun at '90s
Kellyanne Conway claims woman assaulted her at eatery
Show More
Man fatally shot in the head at SW Houston home
Gory scene found at apartment of scholar's accused killer
Lawsuit alleges student beaten with belt at school
Train strikes and kills pedestrian in Houston's East End
Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail
More News