2 shot near Huffman in dispute over money for a dog

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight over money owed for a dog ended with two people shot Sunday morning and another person with a head injury near Huffman.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Trent Road.

Two men showed up to a home and an argument with a woman there broke out, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. A man inside the home came out with a gun and that's when one of the visitors also pulled a gun and shooting began, investigators said.

The man who came from inside the home was grazed by a bullet, while one of the visitors was hit in the leg. He and the other visitor were found by deputies hiding in a neighbor's yard, according to deputies.

Both wounded men were taken to a hospital, where their conditions weren't known.

The woman involved was also taken to the hospital with a head wound after being hit with a log, deputies said.

Charges had not been filed in the case, as of Sunday morning.
