2 dead, including child, after boat capsizes in Hudson River

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed, including a 7-year-old boy, after a boat with a dozen people on board capsized in the Hudson River on Tuesday.

According to the FDNY, marine and land units responded to the Hudson River off of West 46th Street and Pier 84 in Midtown Manhattan just after 2:45 p.m.

Officials say a 7-year-old boy and 50-year-old woman were killed when the vessel capsized right in front of the Intrepid.

Two other people are in critical condition including the captain of the boat, while one other is in critical but stable condition. Six other victims are also in stable condition.

The boat was chartered by family and friends and the owner of the boat was trailing the boat on a jet ski, according to officials.

The two people who died got trapped underneath the boat.

An eyewitness saw the incident unfold aboard a New York City ferry.

"We went on the boat ferry, and we saw a boat capsized, everyone on the boat and they were screaming - so the ferry stopped, and they threw out life vest and then we pulled them up one by one," Marsow said.

He said eight people were brought onto the ferry he was on, one other person was brought onto another ferry and police rescued one more.
In a statement, the operator of New York Waterway Ferry said two of its ferries responded.

Its crews rescued nine people who had been on the boat.
