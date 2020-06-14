74-year-old man returns home after 79 days in hospital for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 74-year-old Third Ward resident is speaking out after beating a lengthy battle with COVID-19."This beard just came in the hospital," said Hubert Brown Jr. who spent 79 days in the hospital.Brown is a beloved deacon at his church and has lived in Third Ward his whole life. He says since he's retired, he tries to go fishing as much as possible."I can remember, I was in my backyard. I was gonna go fish, and all of a sudden I felt sickly. I felt bad. I came in the house and told my wife I didn't feel good. After that, I don't remember nothing else," he said.He ended up testing positive for COVID-19 a few days later.Brown's family and friends spoke with ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover after his battle with the virus."I'm so glad to be home," Brown said.Brown was met by a big parade of family, friends and neighbors."She pulled up and everybody started screaming 'Daddy's home! Daddy's home!' and all the neighbors came out. I just hugged him, and I just cried tears of joy," said his daughter Angela Brown."I think the hardest part while he was gone is not seeing him, you know? Not being able to go over there and touch him and be there with him," she added."I tell you the prayers of my family and the grace of God, they have me where I am today and I sure do thank Him. By the grace of God, I'm here. The doctor said I had died, and the Lord brought me back. He gave me a second chance at life to be with my family and I appreciate it," added Brown.