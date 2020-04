Hubble space telescope most prolific space observatory in history

Produced 1.4 million observations

Measured the expansion and acceleration rate of the universe

Found that black holes are common among galaxies

Characterized the atmospheres of planets around other stars

Looked back in time across 97% of the universe to chronicle the birth and evolution of stars and galaxies

Saturday marks 30 years of observation and discovery for the most prolific space observatory in history.When the Hubble space telescope was deployed into Earth's orbit on April 25, 1990, it opened a new eye onto the cosmos that has transformed the understanding of the universe.Since its deployment, Hubble has: