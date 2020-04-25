Technology

Hubble space telescope most prolific space observatory in history

Saturday marks 30 years of observation and discovery for the most prolific space observatory in history.

When the Hubble space telescope was deployed into Earth's orbit on April 25, 1990, it opened a new eye onto the cosmos that has transformed the understanding of the universe.

Since its deployment, Hubble has:

  • Produced 1.4 million observations
  • Measured the expansion and acceleration rate of the universe
  • Found that black holes are common among galaxies
  • Characterized the atmospheres of planets around other stars
  • Looked back in time across 97% of the universe to chronicle the birth and evolution of stars and galaxies




