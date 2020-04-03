Maceo's 'Spice Queen' is 3rd generation to own Galveston landmark

abc13 plus

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A spice shop in Galveston continues to add family flavor to the island 75 years after it first opened.

More than a century ago, the Maceos moved to Galveston. They've operated a number of businesses on the island. Maceo's Spice and Import Company remains, though.

"What isn't Maceo's Spice, to be honest," said third-generation owner and operator Concetta Maceo-Sims.

Don't get me wrong, you can certainly find spices inside Maceo's Spice and Import Company, which is a product Maceo-Sims' grandfather started to sell to restaurants in 1944.

"I guess he saw a hole, and filled it," she said.

Three generations later, the self-proclaimed "Spice Queen" makes Maceo's flavors available to anyone. You don't have to go home to enjoy the flavoring either.

Maceo's Spice, located near The Strand on Market Street, also offers food, including the muffaletta, which is ham, salami, provolone cheese, homemade olive salad and bread.

The Maceos came from Italy to the U.S. Because of this, customers can also take home imported Italian pasta as well.

The unique surprises aren't only found on the inside. Outside the business is the shop's mascot, Martha.

"She's Market Street's chicken," Maceo-Sims said. "She runs around all over. She's a little Maceo chicken."

After arriving more than 100 years ago, it appears the Spice Queen isn't going to let the Maceo name leave anytime soon.

"Galveston is home," Maceo-Sims said. "It is a community. It's family."

