Alabama high school junior varsity football team involved in deadly bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Alabama junior varsity football team involved in deadly accident

A bus carrying a high school football team was involved in a deadly crash in Talladega County, Alabama.

Alabama deputies say the team was returning from a football game Tuesday night when the bus collided with another car.

Eight students from Handley High School and three adults from the bus were injured. The bus driver was airlifted to a hospital.

One person in the car died at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashbus accidentschool bus accidentu.s. & worldAlabama
Top Stories
TEXAS WINNER! Someone in San Antonio is $3 million richer
Teen on life support after being shot in head in SE Houston
Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Gator Bayou Adventure Park opening for 1-day sneak peek
Suspicious package found near Clintons' home in NYC suburb
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Missed Mega Millions? You can still play Powerball tonight
Show More
Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Pilot survives fiery small plane crash on busy freeway
Hyperloop tube travel could become a reality in 2 months
Rajon Rondo: 'Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy'
More News