A bus carrying a high school football team was involved in a deadly crash in Talladega County, Alabama.
Alabama deputies say the team was returning from a football game Tuesday night when the bus collided with another car.
Eight students from Handley High School and three adults from the bus were injured. The bus driver was airlifted to a hospital.
One person in the car died at the scene.
